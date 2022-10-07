William S. “Billy” Booth, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born December 23, 1954, in Daviess County to the late William H. and Elizabeth Jean Brown Booth. Billy retired as President of Quality Oil Co. after 35 years and also was the owner-operator with Usher Transportation where he retired in 2020. He was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, was a devout Catholic, and loved his church very much.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them at their various sporting events. Billy coached girls’ softball at Highland and also the Kentucky Tomboys softball teams. He was an avid U.K. football and basketball fan and also a big Dallas Cowboys fan. He very much enjoyed his last three years of retirement playing golf with his son, Will, and longtime friend, Steve Richards.
Surviving are his wife, Patty Booth; two daughters, Lori Davis (Aaron) of Owensboro and Jenny Booth Courtney (Danny) of Owensboro; son, Will Booth (Brittany) of Hawesville; five grandchildren, Brookelyn and Maddi Roberts, Oakley and Kypton Booth, and Ellie Courtney; five sisters, Judy Booth Kimbley (Max) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Debby Booth (Tina) of Nashville, Tennessee, Mary Karen Booth of Cadiz, Lisa Hayden (Keavin) of Owensboro, and Wendy Blakely (Steve) of Florida; two brothers, Phillip Booth (Kim) of Alpharetta, Georgia and Brian Booth (Karen) of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be noon Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chad Tough Defeat DIPG, “Rally for Remi”, P. O. Box 907, Saline, MI 48176.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented