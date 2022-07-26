William S. Emmick, 84, of Lewisport went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, July 22, 2022, at his farm. Bill was born February 5, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Willie Joe and Francis Ireland Emmick. Bill was a member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, served in the Army Reserve, was a Cattleman’s Assoc. Board Member for 38 years, was a member of the Hancock County Soil Conservation District, was a founding Board Member of the Hancock County Farm Museum, and was a long-serving Board Member of the Hancock County Assessment and a Sophia Award winner. He enjoyed fishing, riding around the farm on his Gator, metal and woodworking, and was a UK and Cubs fan. He was always willing to help a fellow farmer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Emmick, and a grandson, Alan Hodge Jr.
Survivors include his children, B.J. (Laurie) Emmick of Owensboro, Mary Margaret Hodge, Dan (PJ) Emmick, John Emmick (Jackie), and Rebecca (Mack) Cummings all of Lewisport; his grandchildren, Whitney Emmick, Kristin (Matt) Rapp, Logan Emmick, Dylan Emmick, Michal Cummings, Grayce Emmick, Lexi Hodge, Prestyn Sterling Emmick, Nolan Cummings, Landyn Emmick, Waylan Emmick, Natalia Cummings, Jacob Hodge, Hayden Emmick, and Wyatt Emmick; two great-grandchildren, Blakley and Miles Rapp; a sister, Mary Emmick; and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., with Rosary being said at 5 p.m., Monday and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport has been entrusted with care.
The family requests donations made to Hospice or Puzzle Pieces.
Online condolences may be left for Bill’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
