William S. Emmick, 84, of Lewisport went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 22, 2022 at his farm. Bill was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Owensboro to the late Willie Joe and Francis Ireland Emmick. Bill was a member at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, served in the Army Reserve, Cattleman’s Assoc. Board Member for 38 years Hancock County Soil Conservation District, founding Board Member Hancock County Farm Museum, long serving Board Member Hancock County Assesment and a Sophia Award winner. He enjoyed fishing, riding around the farm on his gator, metal and woodworking and a UK and Cubs fan. Always willing to help a fellow farmer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Phyllis Emmick and a grandson Alan Hodge Jr.
Survivors include his children BJ (Laurie) Emmick of Owensboro, Mary Margaret Hodge, Dan (PJ) Emmick, John Emmick (Jackie), and Rebecca (Mack) Cummings all of Lewisport; his grandchildren Whitney Emmick, Kristin (Matt) Rapp, Logan Emmick, Dylan Emmick, Michal Cummings, Grayce Emmick, Lexi Hodge, Prestyn Sterling Emmick, Nolan Cummings, Landyn Emmick, Waylan Emmick, Natalia Cummings, Jacob Hodge, Hayden Emmick and Wyatt Emmick; two great grandchildren Blakley and Miles Rapp, a sister Mary Emmick and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. with Rosary being said at 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. all at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hawesville. The family request donations be made to Hospice or Puzzle Pieces. Online condolences may be left for Bill’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
