William “Sam” Bell, 83, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 6, 1937, to the late Ben and Lucille Bristow Bell. Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He began making furniture as a teen working for Tom Blue. Sam later continued the family grocery business, Taylor’s Market, from his father-in-law, Boyce “Buck” Taylor, with several stores, where he developed many close friendships. Sam was a Christian and member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bell also was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Bell.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Faye Taylor Bell; daughter Amy Mattingly and husband, John; sons Kirk Bell and wife, Pennie, and Bucky Bell (Jennifer), all of Owensboro; grandchildren Ross Bell and son, Jacob, Katie Wilhite (Ryan), Chase Mattingly, Roby Bell and Emma Bell; and twin brother, Benny Bell (Linda).
It was important to Sam to help someone every day. In lieu of flowers, please honor Sam by “paying it forward.”
A private burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
