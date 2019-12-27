HORSE BRANCH -- Mr. William Scott "Bill" Smith, 91, of Horse Branch, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 8, 1928, in White Run to the late Wayne and Acie Cicero Allen Smith, the youngest of 13 children, all of whom preceded him in death: brothers Joseph, Lewie, Hilbert, Leon, James L., David and Arnold; and sisters Maudie Belle, Margaret, Irene, Louise and Ruby. He was also predeceased by several nieces and nephews.
Bill married Dorothy Dean Miller on Oct. 16, 1948. They enjoyed 59 years together until her death on July 4, 2008.
He was raised in the McGrady Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where his grandparents donated the property for the church and cemetery. If you knew Bill, you knew he had a strong work ethic. He started working at a very young age farming and trading. He loved to work, farm, watch the crops grow and chat about days gone by. He especially enjoyed his beagle hounds and rabbit hunting. Although he had a love for farming, he worked in several other capacities during his life. He worked in the log woods cutting timber, a truck driver hauling cattle and various livestock, a school bus driver at Horse Branch School and an Ohio County deputy sheriff under the leadership of Bobby Martin. He also held the position of Ohio County road foreman for eight years.
Bill was blessed with a very long life. He was wise, honest, witty and extremely independent. With the help of his family and his wonderful friends and neighbors, he was able to maintain his independence, living in his own home in a community he so dearly loved until one week prior to his death. The family would like to express gratitude to Willard and Janice Geary and their family, and Orville and Betty Jones for their friendship and assistance.
He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Gale and her husband, David Sims; his grandson, Scott David Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at William L. Danks Funeral Home with the Rev. Earnest Whitely officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Bill was a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle, neighbor and friend and no one will ever take his place.
The family requests expressions of sympathy in memory of Bill take the form of contributions to the Rosine/Horse Branch Volunteer Fire Department for the Horse Branch Station, Attn: Nick Woolen-Fire Chief, P.O. Box 336, Rosine, KY 42370.
Online condolences may be left for the family of William Scott "Bill" Smith by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented