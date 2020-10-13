ROCKPORT, Ind. — William Scott Gunn, 57, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Scott had served in the U.S. Marine Corp. He had been an electrician with AEP for many years, and had also worked at OMU.
Survivors include his wife, Kelly Gunn; his children, William J. “B.J.” Gunn, David Gunn, and Amanda Benson; his stepchildren, Amber Bonty, Travis Bonty, and Anna Aveline; and his siblings, Tom Gunn, and his wife, Chris, Teresa Gunn, and Julie Blissett.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
