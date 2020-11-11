BEAVER DAM — William Shelton Jones, 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born May 21, 1948, in Echols to the late William “Bill” and Dorothy E. Farris Jones. Shelton retired from Peabody Coal Co. and Laborer’s International Union of North America Local Union 1392. He was a member of Pond Run Baptist Church and a lifetime member of The American Legion. Shelton served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Jones; and a granddaughter, Jessica Cook.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 24 years, Gail Nelson Jones of Beaver Dam; three sons, Todd (Leighann) Jones of Beaver Dam, Shane (Kerri) Ball of Hartford and Lynn (Shelly) Ball of Delaware; two daughters, Gloria Jones (Sherry McCoy) of Philpot and Kelly (Shawn) Baize of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Joan (Johnny) Williams of Hartford and Wilda Casteel of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Alton Crowe officiating. Burial will be in Pond Run Cemetery in Echols with military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Ohio County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 134, Hartford, KY 42347 or Pond Run Missionaries, c/o LH Harper, 75 Burden Lane, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of William Shelton Jones by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
