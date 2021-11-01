William Sherman Schofield, 75, of Whitesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Inez Schofield and Shirley Schofield and his brother Peter Schofield.
Bill was a proud member of American Legion Post 9 in Owensboro and was a veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army National Guard serving as an Electronics Technician. All of his free time was dedicated to his wife, his children and grandchildren, his collies, his cars, his pigeons and his cows, but not always in that order.
He always maintained to family and friends that in his younger years his hobbies included pumping gas, building fast cars and racing with police. He said his extracurricular activity in high school was detention.
When Bill finally decided to get serious, he shocked everyone who thought he hated school by earning a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. He completed PhD course work in Electrophysics also at U Mass.
Bill worked the bulk of his career as manager of engineering for CMI, Inc., a division of MPD in Owensboro, KY. Prior to that, he was manager of new product development for Syracuse Scientific in Syracuse, New York. He also served as manager of CCTV Engineering for General Electric Company in Owensboro and taught courses in Applied Engineering Mathematics, Circuit Analysis and Design and Microwave Theory at University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth, MA.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Schofield; sister Paula (Bill) Hardie of Marietta, GA; brother Paul (Mary-Ellen) Schofield of Springfield, VT, and sister-in-law Polly Schofield of Marion, KY.
His children include Carrie (Rob) Blackham of Huntington, IN; Jennifer (Lee) Lindsey of Philpot; Beck (Richard) Glenn of Whitesville; Michelle (Todd) Waldrip of Jeffersonville, IN; Dave (Jen) Merritt of Frankfort; Amanda (Aaron Sanders) Truman of Whitesville and Justin (Lacey) Merritt of Santa Claus, IN.
He was the proud grandpa to 19 including: Jon Blackham, Jarrod Blackham, Wesley Lindsey, Halle Lindsey, Jordan (Jarah) Knott, Rachel Glenn, Ryan Connor, Andrew Zingg, Eli Zingg, Elliott Zingg, Ryne Merritt, Rosalie Merritt, Alice Truman, Owen Sanders, Liam Sanders, Elias Merritt, Justus Merritt, Logan Merritt and Baby Merritt (on the way). His great grandchildren are Juliette Zingg, Evelyn Zingg and Baby Zingg (on the way).
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. The burial is private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
