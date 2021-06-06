William Spencer Turnham, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to the late W. W. and Eva Spencer Turnham. William was a retired electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local #1701. He also was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed golfing and watching UK basketball.
William was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his daughter, Emily Turnham of Owensboro; his son, Christopher Turnham and wife Kelly of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Katherine Eversole and husband Jeremy, Ashley Turnham and Sarah, Mary, Sam and Nick Powers; three great-grandchildren, Harlan and Hadley Eversole and Braylen McLevain; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Bailey.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Following the visitation, there will be a private memorial service. Enichement will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Turnham shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Animal Rescue Center LLC, 526 Atkinson St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented