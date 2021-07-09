William “Steve” Shelton Jr., 66, of Utica, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born Sept. 10, 1954, in Owensboro to William Sr. and Katie Shelton. Steve was a U.S. Air Force veteran and worked at Commonwealth Aluminum until the mid-’90s. He was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Steve was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Jake Shelton.
He is survived by his mother; children Matthew Shelton, Zach Shelton and Marcy Shelton; and a sister, Kisha (John) Adamic.
Services are private. Burial will take place at St. Anthony Cemetery in Browns Valley.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
