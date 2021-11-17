William Terrell “Terry” Allen, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at his home. Terry was born June 22, 1941, in Hawesville to the late Stanley and Margaret Taylor Allen. He was a graduate of Hawesville High School class of 1959. Terry worked at W.R. Grace/Daramic for 41 years and retired in 2004. He was a member of Thurston United Methodist Church for 50 years and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Terry was in his happy place in the fields with his bird dogs and his horses. He enjoyed sharing this love with his kids and grandkids.
Terry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kendall Jones Allen; sons William Stanley Allen and H. Dwayne Allen (Tara); his grandchildren, Cody (Danielle) Allen, Sara Danielle Allen, Tanner Allen, Grace Allen and Luke Allen; great-grandchildren Lily, Ezra and Ace; and his sister Donna Allen Blackford of Evansville, Indiana.
The service for William Allen will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Mark Watson officiating. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky or the American Cancer Society.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
