William Terry Moseley, 69, of Utica, died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Terry was a member of Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church and he retired from the carpenters and joiners Union Local # 224.
Survivors: son, Chad (Mary) Moseley; mother, Bonnie Whittaker Moseley; siblings, Theresa Beck, Mike (Merry) Moseley, Barry Moseley, and Lesia (Billy) McBride; and two stepchildren, Gregg Barker and Amanda Burden.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Barnett’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of William Terry Moseley by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
