William Thomas Boling, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bill was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Tom (1977) and Anna Belle Hagan Boling (2009). Bill graduated from DCHS in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Airman 1st Class Boling was awarded a commendation ribbon for meritorious service during December 1951 and July 1953 and was honorably discharged. In 1957, Bill graduated from KWC and passed his CPA exam. He played the organ for area churches for many years, was a Kentucky Colonel and retired from OMU.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William T. Boling II (1990); and a brother, J.L. Boling (1970).
Survivors include his son, James S. Boling of Florida; sister Katie Boling Morgan of Owensboro; along with nieces, nephews and friends.
Private graveside service will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
