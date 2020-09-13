William Thomas Mimms, 54, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was employed at Goodwill as a warehouse worker.
Survivors include his wife, Bertha Mimms; children Sheryl Alexander, Sherry Dudley, Terry Jenkins, Thelma Redd, Kla-Neshia Mimms, Aelicia Mimms, Amanda Ashley and Chelse Mimm; and siblings Mary Dickerson, Margaret Dowlen, Jackie Broadus, Kim Johnson, Klarissa Johnson and Darnell Sebree.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Allensville. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented