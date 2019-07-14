HARDINSBURG -- William "Crazy Tom" Thomas Smith, 59, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was an auto mechanic and a member of Stephensport United Methodist Church.
Survivors include daughters Christy Donaldson, Mindy Ashcraft, Tomisue Miley and Patti Smith; sister Rebecca "Susie" King; and stepson Trinity Decker.
Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday at Stephensport United Methodist. Burial: Christian Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Cloverport Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
