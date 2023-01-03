William Thomas Taylor, 47, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 13, 1975, in Owensboro to Sandra Woolfolk. William was very well-liked and a people person, and he was kindhearted and giving. He dearly loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed watching wrestling, especially two of his cousins in their tag team matches. William loved working on computers when he was younger and was able to keep up with the ever-changing technology of today. He was also known as a wheeler dealer. He could take anything he acquired and end up turning it into a profit.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Louis Woolfolk.
William is survived by his mother, Sandra Woolfolk; his five sons, Marcus Coleman, Terrell Cline, Jordan Taylor, DeHaven Kessler, and William Taylor; daughters, DeArah Taylor and Kelsey Cline; sister, Fay Carbon; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The memorial service for William Taylor will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Raynaldo Henderson officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of William Taylor.
Memories and condolences for the family of William Taylor may be left at www.glenncares.com.
