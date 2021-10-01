GREENVILLE — William Thomas Walker, 43, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a truck driver for Clifford Lear Trucking and a member of Emberry Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Vick Walker; daughter Brooklyn Walker; son Lane Walker; parents William and Elaine Walker; and sister Jennifer Allen.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Emberry Cemetery, Elkton. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented