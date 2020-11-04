William Timothy “Tim” Ashworth, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 13, 1965, in Owensboro, the son of the late William Thomas and Roma Elizabeth Goodman Ashworth. He was a line worker at Mizkan. Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting and tanning animal hides. He was an artist and loved to paint landscapes.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Brian Carter Turley-Carman; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Skaggs (Carlos Howell), Felicia Ashworth (Patronus) and Tim Ashworth; his loving companion of eight years, Kim Estes; three sisters, Sheila Duff (Charles), Kay Reedy (John) and Ellen Sumner (Claudie); and three grandchildren, Makiya Brown, Autumn and Breyanna Thompson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in the Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
