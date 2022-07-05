William Timothy “Tim” Roach of Owensboro passed away at his home Friday, June 24, 2022, following a 15-month struggle with cancer. He was 61. He was born in Owensboro and graduated from Daviess County High School. After earning a bachelor of arts in business from Tennessee Tech, he earned a master’s degree in management from Brescia University. Tim was a member of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a devoted member of the sanctuary choir and the handbell choir, in which he met his wife, Lori. He and Lori were members of the Settleites Sunday School class which he served as president for many years, having been elected in his absence. Tim enjoyed his family, music, bicycling, and fishing. He worked at SFG Trust, formerly Field Packing Company, where he had been a cost accountant.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his wife of 34 years, Lori Leach Roach; his sons, William Alex Roach of Owensboro and Robert Kyle Roach of New Albany, Indiana; his parents, William “Bill” Morris Roach and Norma Jean Driscoll Roach of Owensboro; his brother, Terry Andrew Roach (Tracey) of Louisville; his sisters-in-law, Robbie Leach of Hartford and Paula Harry (Tim) of Louisville; his nephews, Sam Roach and Matt Harry (Shannon), all of Louisville; his nieces, Emily Roach Jones (Austin) of Katy, Texas and Katie Lewis (Scott) of Louisville; four great-nephews; and special friends, Maggie and Morgan Vooris, who referred to Lori as “Nana”.
Tim’s family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by the physicians, nurses, and staff of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville.
The funeral service for Tim Roach will be noon Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Harford. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Choir Fund or the Good Samaritan Fund of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Tim Roach may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented