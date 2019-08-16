CENTRAL CITY -- William Trent Peveler, 47, of Central City, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Heartford House in Owensboro. Mr. Peveler was born in Muhlenberg County on April 27, 1972, where he was a material handler for TVA. Mr. Peveler was a member of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles and Retha Casebier Peveler; and a sister, Tammy Sue Peveler.
Survivors include his wife, Torie Peveler of Nelson Creek; a daughter, Courtney Peveler of Nelson Creek; and his brothers, Troy Lynn (Connie) Peveler of Nelson Creek, Timothy Wayne (Cathy) Peveler of Cynthiana and Terry Dale (Michaelle) Peveler of Nelson Creek.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Scott Casebier officiating and Brother Matt Adams assisting. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
