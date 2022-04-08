FORDSVILLE — William “Tuter” Vandgrift, 90, of Fordsville, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. He was born December 17, 1931 to the late James “Jack” and Cora Daugherty Vandgrift. He was preceded also in death by his wife of 52 years, Lillian McManaway Vandgrift; a grandson, Cary Vandgrift; and a brother, James “Pete” Vandgrift.
He is survived by his sons, Ronnie (Gayle) Vandgrift and Kevin (Kim) Vandgrift, both of Fordsville; and a grandson, David (Nicole) Vandgrift of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
