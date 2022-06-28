William W. Kemp Sr., 93, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. He was born on January 20, 1929 in Gary, Indiana, the son of Rudolph Kemp and Hilda McBride Kemp. He was a strong Christian and was a member of Lead Hill United Methodist Church. He was the Master of Griffith Masonic Lodge and also of Pond River Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son William W. Kemp, Jr.
Mr. Kemp is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean Boggess Kemp; two daughters, Susan Kemp and Cheryl Romanak; a son, Tom (Cheryl) Kemp; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Marsha Kemp.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with Masonic Services conducted at 12:30 p.m. Services will be conducted by Rev. Steve Latham, and burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Weir.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28 at Gary’s Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of Masonic Service at 12:30 p.m.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
