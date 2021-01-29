William Wallace “Bill” Damron V, 77, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 15, 1943, in Owensboro to the late William Wallace Damron IV and Rita savage Damron.
Bill graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He was a big Kentucky football and basketball fan and loved attending games with his family. Bill founded, with his uncle, Sy Clark Sr., deAm-Ron Building Systems (DBS), a precast concrete manufacturing plant and was currently serving as president and was partners in the company with his two cousins, Sy Clark and Greg Clark. He served as the lead engineer and built many structures in the tri-state area. Even as a hard worker and UK fan, Bill loved his family more than anything. Bill was of the Catholic faith and grew up attending St. Stephen Cathedral and St. Stephen School.
Bill was survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne (Mitchell) Damron; his son, William Wallace Damron VI (Jacky) of Owensboro; his daughters, Dyan Damron of Owensboro and Tollie Medley (Michael Darin) of Dunwoody, Georgia; four grandchildren, Michael Darin Medley Jr. (Mick), Carolanne Cecelia Medley, Vivian Grace Medley and William Wallace Damron (Liam); a sister, Jeannie Ann Damron of Johns Creek, Georgia; a brother, Jack (Theresa) Damron of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Yewell Trek Bicycle Ride to benefit the Yewell Boys and Girls Homes, c/o David Yewell, 221 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
