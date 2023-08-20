Greenville — William Wallace Rone, 58, of Greenville, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Mr. Rone was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 30, 1964. Mr. Rone was a man of faith and a self-employed construction worker.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Turner; sons, Ian Rone and Ethan Rone; seven grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; several nieces and nephews.
Service: 5 p.m. Monday at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Central City.
Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented