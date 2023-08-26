ATHENS, OHIO — William Wesley “Bill” Reeves, 72, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Born Oct. 20, 1950, in Greenville, he was the son of the late Benton M. and Dorothy B. Gossett Reeves. Bill graduated from Central City High School in 1968. He attended Austin Peay State University and earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University and an Ed.D. from the University of Kentucky. Bill was a professor in the College of Engineering at Ohio University for more than 30 years. He began his teaching career in 1972 at Daviess County Middle School.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara White Reeves of Athens, Ohio; daughters, Andrea L. (Micky) Milton of Calhoun, Marta Jill (Jonathan) Strand of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Jennifer Tara (Phillip) Armstrong of Athens, Ohio; son, Samuel B. (Jodie) Ellsworth of Rumsey; eight grandchildren; brothers, Boyce (Michelle) Reeves and Robert (Sheri) Reeves; nieces and nephews; along with cousins and friends.
There will be no service as Bill donated his body to science.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Rosewood Methodist Cemetery in the care of Vianna Latham, 238 Ralph Lane, Belton, KY 42324.
