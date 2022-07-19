LEXINGTON — We are sad to announce the passing of William “Will” Marshall Craig of Lexington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the age of 44. Born in Owensboro April 3, 1978, Will was a graduate of Owensboro High School in 1996. He later went on to graduate with a bachelor of arts in political science and master’s in public administration from the University of Kentucky where he developed a passion for politics. He worked as a research analyst for the University of Kentucky Healthcare Performance Analytics Center for Excellence.
Will loved sports, playing both hockey and soccer in his youth, but his real passion was University of Kentucky athletics, particularly basketball and football. During his younger years, he enjoyed playing in the orchestra and participating in Odyssey of the Mind, which led him to national competition in Denver.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Margaret Elizabeth “Craig” Villaflor.
He leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Vivian and Steve McNatton; his father and stepmother, Bill and Monique Craig; his sister and her husband, Susannah Craig and Thom Shavor; his niece, Katy Villaflor; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will begin at noon.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lighthouse Recovery or Boulware Center.
Messages of condolence and memory for the family of Will Craig may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
