William “Willie” Whitmer Sr., 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 21, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Hewlett and Dorothy Tromly Whitmer, Willie grew up working for his father with his brothers at Whitmer’s Drive-In taking orders before he could even read and write by getting the customers to fill out their own. He graduated from Owensboro High School and attended Brescia as he continued to help and eventually reopen the family business at age 18. He later worked as general manager of other local eateries including Red Barn, Jerry’s, and Wendy’s.
Willie loved going to the YMCA, lifting weights, playing ping-pong, and just hanging out. He eventually left the restaurant business and worked as Plant Operator at RWRA, never missing a day of work, before retiring after 20 years. Willie was a selfless, family man who adored his wife and grandchildren and always strived to keep things calm by living his motto of “moderation is the key to life”. You never heard him say a bad word about anyone. He enjoyed UK basketball and taking trips to the beach.
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his stepson, Robert Michael Johnson in 2017; and a brother, John Whitmer in 1994.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joan Roberts Whitmer; daughter, Lisa Dodd (Billy) of Madison, Mississippi; two sons, William Whitmer Jr (Caroline) and Aaron Whitmer (Cailee), both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Zale Dodd, Jackson Whitmer, Lennon Whitmer, and due in September, Willow Whitmer; brothers, Bruce (Kathy), Bobby (Cindy), and Jack (Joell) Whitmer; many loving in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Whitmer’s funeral arrangements will be private.
Memories and condolences for the family of Willie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented