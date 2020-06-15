Willie Bill Bishop, 76, of Arab, Alabama, and formerly of Cloverport, passed away June 12, 2020, at Diversicare of Arab. He was born Feb. 2, 1944, to the late Buck and Mattie Duke Bishop.
He attended Mt. Olive Methodist Church and doted on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While able, he worked in tobacco and was a farmer.
Besides his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his brother, Kenny Bishop; and sisters Kathy Howard, Alma Swank, Aileen Graybill and Shirley Cooper.
Leaving behind to mourn his passing but celebrating the life that he lived are his sons, David Bishop of Leitchfield, William (Christial) Newcomb of Arab, Alabama; daughter Kristie Hagan; grandchildren Tricia, Casey, Danielle, William T. and Lucas James Newcomb; and three other grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Willie will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Cloverport Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Mosley officiating, with burial following in Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time.
