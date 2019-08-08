Willie C. Adams Jr., 82, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 5, 2019, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 26, 1936, to the late Willie C. Sr. and George Ella Adams. Willie was both retired from the United States Navy and Texas Gas. He was a mild-mannered, easy-going man who really enjoyed keeping a close eye on the stock market. Willie also enjoyed sports and especially baseball and the Dodgers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Boone Adams; a son, James Richard Hill Jr.; brothers David Adams and James Adams; and a sister, Rebecca A. Mundy.
Willie is survived by a granddaughter, Jamaica Hill; brothers Benjamin F. Adams (Gloria), Norman E. Adams (Karla) and Bing C. Adams (Violetta); sisters-in-law Lutishue Adams and Nannie Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The service will be at noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 5 to 7p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lewisport Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Willie C. Adams Jr. may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
