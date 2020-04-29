Willie Mae Howard, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Owensboro to the late William and Catherine Crite Douglas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John W. Howard Sr.; daughter Vivian Howard; two sisters, Doris D. Turner and Denise Douglas; and a brother, James Douglas.
She is survived by her son, John W. (Diane) Howard Jr.; grandchildren Johnathan Howard, Janae Howard, Marcina Howard and John W. Howard III; six great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Douglas, Wilbur (Sherrel) Douglas, Samuel (Karen) Douglas and Randy (Gail) Douglas; sisters Mary (Roland) Powell, Alice Douglas and Mildred (Michael) Graves; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages may be made for the Howard family at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented