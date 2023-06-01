HARTFORD — Willie “Buddy” Pierce, 77, of Hartford, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home near Hartford. Buddy was the owner and operator of Rollin’ Stone Trucking Company and a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.
Survivors: wife, Nancy Pierce; son, Willie Pierce, Jr.; daughters, Angela Basham and Kristal Stewart (Steve); and sister, Cheryl Sanchez (Alfonzo).
The family will hold a funeral service at a later date at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Beaver Dam. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Buddy’s family.
