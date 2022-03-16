BEAVER DAM — Willie Ray “Brother” Hunt Jr., 68, of Beaver Dam, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Hunt was a member of Barnes Chapel United Methodist Church and most recently worked for Armstrong Coal.
Survivors: wife, Gina Hunt; eight children, Kenny (Tina) Hunt, Jeremy Hunt, Tesa Hunt, Alex Hunt, Emerald Hunt, Yvonna Hunt, Celena Hunt, and Lennox Hunt; and eight sisters, Margie Rife, Phyllis Bruce, Linda Moss, Mabel (Freddy) Baker, Rosie Green, Elizabeth (James) Simmons, Betty (Raymond) Gray, and Helena Hunt.
Service: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Tunnel Hill Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Willie Ray Hunt, Jr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented