BEAVER DAM -- Willis D. Blanchard, 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 19, 1928, in McHenry, the son of the late Charles Alfred Blanchard and Estella Payton Blanchard. Mr. Blanchard retired from Reynolds Metal, now Alcoa, where he was the first to roll out 100,000 pounds in an eight-hour shift. He was an avid bowler and bowled on several leagues in Louisville. Mr. Blanchard served in the U.S. Army during Korea.
Aside from his parents, Mr. Blanchard was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Blair Blanchard; a grandson, Benjamin Lowe; and several siblings.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory two children, Barbara "Bobbie" Lowe of Beaver Dam and Charles Edward "Eddie" (Rita) Blanchard of Louisville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Lowe (Cindy Dorer), David (Annmarie) Lowe, Matthew (Holly) Lowe, Lori (Howard) Yates and John Blanchard; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Zuri, Akili and Benjamin; and three siblings, Christine Sauer of Owensboro, Randall Blanchard of Sonora and Glenn (Theresa) Blanchard of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with Mr. Blanchard's family from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Mr. Blanchard's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving and personal care provided by Hospice of Ohio County to Pappaw and his loved ones.
