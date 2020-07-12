GREENVILLE — Willis Gary Groves Sr., 67, of Greenville, died July 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a coal miner who had worked for Peabody Coal Company.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with the Rev. Kevin Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Hill Cemetery in Graham. In compliance with health and public safety mandates, capacity for both visitation and funeral will be limited in accordance with those guidelines.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Zona Faye Groves; daughters Wendy Ehlschide, Erica Harper and Tammy Groves; son Willis Gary “Bunky” Groves Jr.; sister Fredia Groves; and brother Stevie Dale Groves.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
