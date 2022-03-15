BREMEN — Willis “Ray” McDonald, 72, of Bremen, took his heavenly flight on March 12, 2022, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Ray was born on January 18, 1950, in Muhlenberg County. Ray loved his friends, family, horses, fishing, hunting, gardening, 4-wheeler riding, and Christmas lights. He was a retired coal miner from Amax Coal Company.
Ray married Janice Lynn Peveler on October 18, 1975, the love of his life for 47 years. His precious daughter, Anissa McDonald (Stephen Vanover) was born on March 30, 1979, and gave Ray his most treasured gifts, granddaughters Aleah and Brianna McCaslin.
Ray loved the Lord and served Him faithfully as a deacon at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjie and Martine McDonald.
He is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie (Lou) McDonald and Troy (Amy) McDonald; sisters, Carolyn (Toppy) Lile, Beverly (Frankie) Hardeman, and Freda Vancil; and several nieces, nephews, and church family members.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen, with Bro. Roger Heltsley and Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
