Willis Whitworth Jr., 85, of Owensboro passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Breckinridge County, to the late Willis Whitworth Sr. and Eliza Carmen Whitworth. Mr. Whitworth retired from Dal-Tile. He enjoyed basketball, especially UK, the outdoors, and spending time with his friends.
Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Flona Sutton Whitworth; one son, Timothy Whitworth; and nine siblings, Wes, Murrlee, Mary Katherine, Dorothy Jean, Ella Louise, Joann, Marion Lucille, Ethel and Roseann.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three sons, James (Dianna) Whitworth, Ronald (Jennifer) Whitworth and Glenn Whitworth, all of Owensboro; three siblings, Franklin, Betty Margaret and Shirlene; seven grandchildren and 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Willis Whitworth Jr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
