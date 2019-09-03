CENTRAL CITY -- Willodean L. Robinson, 91, of Central City, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Maple Manor in Greenville. Ms. Robinson was born on May 19, 1928 in Muhlenberg County. She was a clothing manufacturer and of the Pentecostal faith. Ms. Robinson is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Robinson; parents, John B. and Liller Logson; and sister, Juanita Todd.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Ann Woodruff of Greenville; granddaughter, Susie Rice of Belton; great- grandchildren, Taylor (Trent) Arnold of Madisonville and Jenna Rice of Belton; brothers, Norman (Ruth Ann) Logsdon, Connis (Mae) Logson, Owen (Ellen) Logsdon, all of Central City; sister, Vivian Carlton of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Brian Neighbors officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
