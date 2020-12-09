HORSE BRANCH — Wilma Bell Renfrow, 91, of Horse Branch, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 11, 1929, in Ohio County to the late Blaine and Margaret Tomberline Westerfield. Wilma was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, working many years as the postmaster relief at Horse Branch post office.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “J.T.” Renfrow; son Johnny Renfrow; three grandsons, Danny Renfrow, Toby Renfrow and Jacob Renfrow; and eight siblings, Lawrence Westerfield, Eva Knight, Theda Daugherty, Ann Lampton, Eddie Westerfield, Glen Westerfield, Linda Jo Westerfield and Frances Haven.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, two sons, Danny (Gini) Renfrow and Steve Renfrow; daughter Jenny (Rick) Lindsey; 10 grandchildren, Deidra Renfrow, Nikka Elms, Brad Lindsey, Patrick Renfrow, Zach Lindsey, Kris Fleener, Becky (Steven) Baird, Jessica (Joseph) Fulkerson, John Renfrow V and Brittney Lindsey; several great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Jimmy (Joann) Westerfield, Yvonne Brown and David (Sandra) Westerfield and Jackie Westerfield.
Services will be private at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be in Renfrow Cemetery in Horse Branch.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Wilma Bell Renfrow by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
