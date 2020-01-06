Wilma Bruner Adcock Edwards, 89, of Owensboro passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Nov. 15, 1930, in Owensboro to the late Wilbur and Beulah Alexander Bruner.
Wilma was retired from Owensboro Public Schools and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, solving puzzles and playing games along with spending time with her children and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Adcock; second husband, Lum Edwards; sons-in-law Jerry Braden, Floyd Ray, and Dennis Martin; grandson, Justin Adcock; great-grandson, Dakota Parks; great-great-grandson, Jack Henry Hall; and brother, Robert Bruner.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Braden, Barbara Ray, Paula Cox (Darrell), Joyce Martin, and Connie Reedy; son, Buddy Adcock; sister, Aileen Oller; brother, Tommy Bruner; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
