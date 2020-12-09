GREENVILLE — Wilma Etheline Freels, 89, of Greenville, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Jernigan’s Chapel Methodist Church and worked for Whirlpool.
Survivors include her daughters, Vickie Burke and Phyllis Drake; son Shawn Freels; and sisters Margaret Johnson, Bernadean Thomas, Wanda Armstrong and Brona Hendrix.
Visitation and graveside services will be private with burial in Woodland Cemetery. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented