Wilma Goodman, 85, of Utica, passed away September 11, 2021, at home. She was born February 16, 1936, in Graham, to the late Herbert Hanson and Lila Maxine Tarrants Knight. Wilma was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing and puzzle books. She was also preceded by her first husband, Gustie Alvin Goodman; second husband, Shelly Maurice Ranburger, Sr.; son, Jessie Goodman; daughter, Mary Ann Asbury; granddaughter, Mellany Gay Horton; brothers, Raymond Walker and Herbert “Buddy” Knight; sister, Elizabeth Whicker and a very special friend, Yewell Mackey.
Wilma is survived by daughters, Melissa Elaine (Rodney) Horton, Lila Darlene “Dolly” Goodman, Penny (Tim) Blandford; son, Larry Goodman; grandchildren, Jeff (Jill) Horton, Tiffany (Gary) Lindsey, Tim Blandford, Jr., Matthew Blandford, Daniel (Stephanie) Blandford, Katie (Justin) Hagan, Jess (Mary) Goodman, Michael (Claudia) Goodman, Cameron Isaacs, C’ara (Colton) Adkisson, Chelsea McGee, Amelia (Matt) Browning, Laurie Goodman, Amber Calloway and Ronnie Asbury; 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters, Linda Bingaman and Carolyn Sue (James) Lindsey; brother, James (Gail) Knight and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after noon Wednesday. Burial will follow at Redhill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Baptist Health Hospice Care.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
