Wilma Hagan (Hinton) Baird, 87, of Owensboro, died at her home surrounded by her children Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A Whitesville native, she was born July 25, 1935, to the late Kernie Hagan and Mary Etta Ward Hagan. While having six young children at home, Wilma earned her bachelor of science degree from Brescia University and her Master’s and Rank One from Western Kentucky University. She retired from the Daviess County School System after having taught at Stanley, Sorgho, Grand Chain, Illinois, Thruston, and Philpot Elementary schools. Mrs. Baird also taught religious education and faith in Jesus to many young souls.
Wilma has been an active, devoted member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 1965. She served in many capacities including funeral meals, lecturing, and visiting the homebound and the hospital, as well as being a member of the choirs of both Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Stephen Cathedral. With great love, Mrs. Baird was an Oblate at the Passionist Monastery in Whitesville, where her husband, Richard, was made the first Passionist Oblate in the United States. She was also a proud member of the Right to Life of Owensboro.
At the age of 83 and 84, Wilma said yes to a late calling by making two missionary trips to the mountain area of Lalomas, Haiti where she fell in love with the people. She sponsored several schoolchildren and teachers and made medical treatment available to several children in need.
Mrs. Baird was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Richard “Dickie” Baird; her son, Loyd E. Hinton; and siblings, William Herman Hagan, Thomas Bernard Hagan, Lawrence Damon ”Doc” Hagan, Joseph G. “J.D.” Hagan, and Audrey Louis “Dit” Hagan.
She is survived by her sons, Edward Hinton of Owensboro, Lonnie Hinton (Cathy) of Vienna, Illinois, Robin Hinton (Julie) of Karnak, Illinois, and Rick Baird of Evansville, Indiana; daughters, Donna Duffy (Jim) and Lavida Mischel (Hal), both of Owensboro; sisters, Hazel Aud and Juanita Rhodes, both of Whitesville; 13 grandchildren, Audrey Robinson (James), Tyler Baird, Tate Baird, Hannah Baird, Hagan Baird (Laura), Lydia Baird, Noah Baird, Ryan Duffy (Samantha), Shawnte Bacher (Brent), Angela Hagan, Jerred Matthews (Tanya), Marissa Matthews, and Stark Hinton; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Haiti Mission of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 East 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42303 or to the Passionist Nuns Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378.
