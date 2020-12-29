LIVERMORE — Wilma Janetta Walker, 92, of Livermore, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at 3:46 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Walker was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walker; long-time companion, Frank Berry; son, Fount Walker; daughter, Kathy Hudson; grandchildren, Eddie Reese Walker and Krystal Hudson; and brothers, Eddie Foster, Larry Foster, Phillip Foster, Charles Foster, and John Daniel Foster.
She is survived by her sons, Stanley Walker and Billy (Bobbie) Walker; step-son, Jerry Walker; daughters, Lois Barnes and Anna (Wallace) Link; brothers, Ray Foster and Michael (Leona) Foster; sisters, Martha Kelly and Vernie Fields; 30 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Clive Bell officiating. Burial in Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the following account: FBO Wilma Walker, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
