SACRAMENTO — Wilma Jean Franklin, 84, of Sacramento, died at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Franklin was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Hopkins County. She was a homemaker and member of Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Elwood Franklin; parents the Rev. Jonnie and Ruth Wilson; and one sister.
She is survived by her daughters, Elwanda (Kevin) Rickard of Sacramento and Karla (Jimmy) O’Neal of Central City; grandchildren Kaitlin (Kris) Cottrell and Kaleb Wright; brother Ralph (Barbara) Wilson of Florida; sister Jonell Friend of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with the Rev. Joey Todd officiating. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
