SOUTH CARROLLTON — Wilma Jean Stevens, 92, of South Carrollton, died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her sons, Terry Stevens and Mark Stevens; and daughter, Linda Flener.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required, and capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
