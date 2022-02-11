Wilma “Kay” Damin, 85, died February 10, 2022, leaving this world to rejoice with the love of her life, Leo Damin.
She was born in Tell City, Indiana on February 7, 1937, the daughter of Richard and Sarah Alvey.
Kay was the owner of Kay’s Upholstery in Owensboro and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, sewing, quilting, and making rosaries. She was also a talented artist and painter. A devoted mother, Kay loved family gatherings and vacationing with her family. She was described as, “once you met her, you could instantly feel the love she had for you”.
She is survived
by her children,
Mike Sweat (Karen), Lewisport, Bernadine Sweat, Tell City, Indiana, Bob Sweat (Kathy), Richland City, Indiana, Cindy Light, Lewisport, and Bill Sweat (Pam),
St. Marks, Indiana;
sisters, Rosalie Howell, Tell City, Indiana and Helen Halliday, North Carolina; a brother, Ronny Alvey (Sharon), Indianapolis, Indiana; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Leo Damin; a sister, Catherine Sweat; brothers, Richard and Danny Alvey; and a great-granddaughter, Avalyn Owen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. CST on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in St. Augustine Church Cemetery. Rev. Tony Hollowell will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church in the form of masses.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
