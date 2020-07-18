Wilma L. McManaway, 88, of Owensboro, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Nursing & Rehab. She was born in West Louisville to the late Francis and Ann O’Bryan. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Survivors include her husband, James William McManaway, of Owensboro; four sons, Jim (Marie) McManaway, of Tell City, Indiana, Joe McManaway, Jeff (Caye) McManaway and Timothy McManaway, all of Owensboro; two daughters, Diane Myers and Robin Payne, both of Owensboro; a brother, Gene (Carolyn) O’Bryan, of Reynolds Station; a sister, Helen Richards, of Reynolds Station; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Private family services will be held at Geary Funeral Home with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, appropriate personal protective masks are required and capacity for both days of visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
