LEWISPORT -- Wilma L. Raley, 62, of Lewisport, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Heartford House. She was born in Breckinridge County on Oct. 26, 1956, to the late Evert and Lethia Ford Smith. Wilma was a medical tech and a member of Easton Community Church. She enjoyed church, camping and fishing. Wilma also was preceded in death by her daughter, Jenny Rebecca Keown; and her husband, Truman Keown.
Wilma will be waiting in heaven for her family to join her, daughters Daffany Michelle (Wesley) McFall and Crystal Gail (Scott) Keown; grandchildren Ozzy, Dennis, Jonathan, Jacob, Charles, Kesley, Donovan, Stephanie and Amanda; three great-grandchildren; siblings Rosie (Joe) Leach, Coleman (Wanda) Smith, Charles (Anna) Smith, Brenda (David) Weirch and Gary (Melissa) Smith; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, with burial following in Boling Chapel Cemetery. Wilma's family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
