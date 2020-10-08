Wilma Lee Evans, 73, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, her birthday. She was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Whitesville to the late Charles Rossie and Mary Lillian Wilkerson of Whitesville and was married to Dale Evans on July 31, 1965.
As a child, she enjoyed horseback riding and later developed a passion for the music of Conway Twitty and Daniel O’Donnell. She could easily remember any country song after hearing it only a couple of times. She was a voracious reader, loved working in the yard and garden and worked at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital as a cook until her retirement in 1990. She also had a heart of service to her brothers and sisters, serving as a long-term caregiver to several brothers and a sister. She will be remembered for her dimpled smile and for her quick wit.
In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by several of her siblings, including brothers Faye Wilkerson, Gene Wilkerson, George Wilkerson, Charles Wilkerson, Rossie Wilkerson Jr. and Darrell Wilkerson; and sisters Martha Rose Towery, Mary Joan Wilkerson and Juanita Wilkerson.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Robert Dale Evans; her daughter, Sherrie Lynn Stroud (Gene) of Owensboro, Kevin Lee Evans (Joy) of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Dr. Robert Dale Evans Jr. (Leiza Nochebuena-Evans) of Laredo, Texas; six grandchildren, Robert Stroud, Charles Stroud, Christopher Stroud, Taylor Faulkner, Delaney Evans and John Evans; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Betty Sue Peacock of Owensboro.
The funeral service and Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Ray Clark officiating. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with Wilma’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 6 p.m.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service for Mrs. Evans shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home and church.
The Wilma Evans family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared
