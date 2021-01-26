Wilma Louise Lambert, 81, of Owensboro, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Cloverport, on Dec. 12, 1939, to the late Willis and Jessie Snyder White. Wilma was a homemaker, a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society. She was a fierce card player, loved to travel, enjoyed being with her church family and loved her grandchildren and fur grandbaby, Laci.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Lambert; daughter, Linda Gay Lambert; siblings, Bryant White, Geraldine Mingus and Billie Faye White.
Wilma is survived by her sons, Randy (Joanie) Lambert and Aaron (Mary) Lambert; granddaughters, Lora (Blake) Anderson and Allie (Noah) Day; great-grandson, Leo Anderson; fur baby, Dolly and fur grandbaby Laci along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Wilma’s family will be greeting friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Share your memories and condolences at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
In compliance with public health and safety measures, masks will be worn inside the funeral home and social distancing will be practiced.
